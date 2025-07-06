Rain Threatens To Derail India’s Historic Win At Edgbaston: 5 Familiar Tales Of Test Wins Denied

Currently dark clouds are gathering over Edgbaston, and rain delays now threaten the start of Day Five which is an another reminder of cricket’s most unpredictable challenge. India, needing just seven wickets for a historic win in Birmingham, now faces a familiar obstacle as covers are drawn once more. With the hosts reeling at 72/3 in 16 overs, chasing an improbable target of 608 runs after India declared on 587 & 427/6, the stage was set for a memorable triumph. But with the covers firmly in place and showers forecast throughout the day, weather once again threatens to be India’s biggest adversary.

As England stares at a massive fourth-innings chase, India needs just seven more wickets England still need a monumental 536 runs to win, and showers expected to persist in patches throughout the day have already pushed back play. This situation recalls several past occasions when rain has dashed India’s hopes at the final hurdle. Here are five notable instances

1. England vs India, Trent Bridge 2021

India needed just 157 runs with eight wickets in hand on the last day at Nottingham. But persistent rain halted play and forced a draw, snatching victory from reach at a critical moment.

2. Australia vs India, Brisbane 2024

At the Gabba, rain dogged the match across four of the five days. When India were 8 without loss and needed 267 more, heavy afternoon rain washed out the rest of the game, denying them a series-deciding triumph.

3. India vs England, Lord’s 1990

India were chasing 472 and stood at 358/6 on the final day, led by Azharuddin and Kapil Dev. Unfortunately, rain and bad light ended the contest prematurely, turning a likely result into a draw.

4. India vs West Indies, Port of Spain 1971

India held the upper hand in the second innings, pushing for victory during Sunil Gavaskar's debut series. But relentless rain on the final day washed away play and left them short of a definitive result.

5. India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo (SSC) 1997

This high-scoring draw featured Sri Lanka's record first-innings total, but India were well placed to gain control. Yet rain intervened and hampered their chance to push for a win.

Once again at Edgbaston, with just seven wickets left to claim, India finds itself in a desperate wait, hoping the skies will stay clear and not turn another near-miss into yet another draw.