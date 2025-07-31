Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2939295https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/rain-to-play-spoilsport-london-weather-casts-shadow-over-india-vs-england-5th-test-at-the-oval-2939295.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND 5TH TEST WEATHER FORECAST

Rain To Play Spoilsport? London Weather Casts Shadow Over India vs England 5th Test At The Oval

Rain threat looms over the India vs England 5th Test at The Oval as overcast conditions and showers dominate the London weather forecast, potentially impacting the series-deciding clash.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 07:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rain To Play Spoilsport? London Weather Casts Shadow Over India vs England 5th Test At The Oval

As India and England prepare for a thrilling conclusion to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, all eyes are not just on the playing XIs but on the skies above London. The fifth and final Test of this gripping series begins on Thursday, July 31, with England leading 2-1 and India determined to square things up. But with rain and overcast conditions forecast throughout the Test match, the weather could play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of what promises to be a classic finale.

Also Read: Explained: Why India Can’t Withdraw From Asia Cup 2025 Fixture Against Pakistan – BCCI’s Hands Tied

Rain Clouds Hover Over The Oval: Full Weather Forecast

The latest London weather forecast suggests a strong possibility of rain interrupting play, particularly during the first two days of the match. According to Accuweather and Weather.com, scattered afternoon showers are expected on Thursday, with cloudy conditions prevailing on Friday and additional showers likely on Saturday and Sunday. With humidity levels hovering around 88% and temperatures ranging between 14°C and 24°C, conditions are ripe for swing bowling — but also for frustrating rain delays.

Wind speeds could touch up to 13 km/h, which might offer some lateral movement early on. However, the bigger question remains: Will we get a full five days of cricket?

How The Weather Could Impact The Match

The toss becomes a crucial factor in Tests under such fickle skies. Overhead conditions typically favour bowlers early in the game, and captains winning the toss may be tempted to bowl first to exploit the moisture-laden air and overcast skies. But the looming threat of rain might also encourage defensive decisions, aimed at avoiding batting last on a potentially tricky surface.

With a draw enough for England to win the series, and India needing a win to level it, weather interruptions could severely dent India's hopes of a series-saving victory.

Oval Pitch Report: Runs on Offer, but Only if Rain Stays Away

The pitch at The Oval is traditionally one of England’s best batting surfaces. The average first-innings score here stands at 343, and recent County Championship games have produced scores well in excess of 700 per side. However, the unpredictable London weather could change the character of the pitch.

Day 1 is expected to assist seamers, especially under cloudy skies, while Days 2 and 3 are historically the best for batting. If the match goes deep into Days 4 and 5, we might see some turn for spinners, particularly with the surface starting to break up. But that’s assuming the rain gods allow enough overs to be bowled.

Team Selection and Tactics: Weather Plays Its Part

India's confidence is high after a gritty draw in Manchester, where the likes of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar stood tall with the bat. However, the Indian bowling attack lacked penetration, especially in helpful conditions, and with rain around, they’ll need bowlers who can maximize swing and seam movement during shortened sessions.

The possible return of Dhruv Jurel as wicketkeeper is on the cards, while Anshul Kamboj’s place may be under scrutiny after a lacklustre debut. England, meanwhile, will be without Ben Stokes, with Ollie Pope stepping up as captain. The hosts have brought in fresh legs like Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton, and Jacob Bethell, hinting at a pace-heavy attack aimed at capitalizing on the damp conditions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

India vs England 5th Test weather forecastLondon weather today Oval Testwill rain affect India vs England TestOval pitch report India vs EnglandIND vs ENG 5th Test rain predictionweather report for Oval cricket groundIndia vs England 2025 series finalOval Test weather update todayIND vs ENG live weather conditionsEngland vs India Test match rain newsShubman Gill Oval Test newsEngland team changes for Oval TestIndia playing XI vs England OvalOval cricket ground weather updateLondon rain forecast July 31 cricketrain threat India vs England 2025Oval Test toss prediction rainbest batting pitch in England 2025Oval Test match live weather updatesIND vs ENG Test 5 pitch and weatherfinal Test India England rain chanceshumidity levels Oval Test Londontemperature forecast Oval cricketIndia vs England live score weather delayRavindra Jadeja batting at OvalWashington Sundar century Oval TestENG vs IND Test series updatesEngland vs India rain-affected TestOval Test 2
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK