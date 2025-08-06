Rajasthan High Court Declines Interim Protection For Cricketer Yash Dayal In Minor Rape Case

The Rajasthan High Court has declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Indian cricketer Yash Dayal, currently associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in connection with an alleged rape case involving a minor girl.

Justice Sudesh Bansal, presiding over the matter in Jaipur, stated that since the alleged victim was a minor at the time of the incident, no interim relief could be provided. The court also summoned the case diary and scheduled the next hearing for August 22.

During the hearing, Kunal Jaiman, counsel for Yash Dayal, argued that the case was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the cricketer’s image. He pointed out that a similar case had earlier been filed in Ghaziabad, which had been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. “Just seven days after that, another FIR was filed in Jaipur. It appears to be the work of a gang involved in blackmail through such allegations,” Jaiman told the court.

However, Anil Jaiman, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sanganer police station, provided details of the Jaipur case, stating that the complaint was lodged by a girl who was a minor at the time of the initial incident. According to the police, the girl met Yash Dayal during a cricket event and accused him of sexually assaulting her under the guise of offering help in pursuing a cricket career.

The complainant further alleged that Dayal raped her a second time in a hotel in Sitapura, Jaipur, during the IPL 2025 season after calling her to his room. As the girl was 17 years old during the first incident, an FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This is not the first time Yash Dayal has been in the spotlight for controversy. In the past, he was criticized for allegedly sharing communal content via his Instagram account. Dayal had clarified that while two objectionable stories were shared from his account, he did not personally upload them.