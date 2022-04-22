The debate on who is better between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam is always ignited every now and then. Especially when either of the two batters play those beautiful cover drives of theirs.

Kohli has been known for his lovely cover drives since his Under-19 cricket days.

Babar Azam made his mark in the world with some lovely drives through the cover as well.

It is very hard to choose between the two as both cover drives look majestic to the eyes. When Kohli and Babar are on song, these cover drives flow from their bats consistently.

That's some sensational cover drive from Virat Kohli & Babar Azam.!Almost similar & both the cover drive is just of pure class.!pic.twitter.com/Roj1IzVKpA — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) May 30, 2021

While Kohli has a full flourishing cover drive, Babar sort of checks his shot when he plays through cover.

Jos Buttler was recently asked this question and he didnt flinch for a second before saying that Kohli is his when it comes to playing cover drives.

"Who has the best cover drive in the game - Virat Kohli or Babar Azam? Butter was asked on ESPNcricinfo's Polite Enquiries.

"I am going to say Virat Kohli," came his reply.