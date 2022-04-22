हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler picks Virat Kohli's cover drive over Babar Azam's

The debate on who is better between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam is always ignited every now and then. Especially when either of the two batters play those beautiful cover drives of theirs. 

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler picks Virat Kohli&#039;s cover drive over Babar Azam&#039;s
Source: Twitter

The debate on who is better between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam is always ignited every now and then. Especially when either of the two batters play those beautiful cover drives of theirs. 

Kohli has been known for his lovely cover drives since his Under-19 cricket days. 

Babar Azam made his mark in the world with some lovely drives through the cover as well. 

It is very hard to choose between the two as both cover drives look majestic to the eyes. When Kohli and Babar are on song, these cover drives flow from their bats consistently. 

While Kohli has a full flourishing cover drive, Babar sort of checks his shot when he plays through cover.  

Jos Buttler was recently asked this question and he didnt flinch for a second before saying that Kohli is his when it comes to playing cover drives. 

"Who has the best cover drive in the game - Virat Kohli or Babar Azam? Butter was asked on ESPNcricinfo's Polite Enquiries.

"I am going to say Virat Kohli," came his reply.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketJos ButtlerVirat Kohli
Next
Story

Only Jos Buttler can break Virat Kohli's IPL record: RR opener's 3rd ton sends Twitter into a frenzy

Must Watch

PT7M55S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; April 22, 2022