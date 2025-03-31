Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined for maintaining slow over-rate in the IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

The 23-year-old Parag, who was appointed as the Rajasthan Royals' captain for the first three matches of the IPL 2025 to allow Sanju Samson more time to recover completely, has been fined Rs 12 lakhs.

"Mr. Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March, 2025," the IPL said in a statement.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added.

Notably, Riyan led Rajasthan Royals (RR) for their first three matches in IPL 2025 and regular captain Sanju Samson, who is recuperating from a finger injury, played only as a batter as he didn't get clearance for wicketkeeping and fielding duties from NCA.

Samson, who had finger surgery, joined the RR squad following his rehab at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He played as an Impact Sub for RR in first three matches of IPL 2025 and Dhruv Jurel kept wickets.

Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga Guide RR To Six-Run Win Over CSK

Nitish Rana smashed a blistering 36-ball 81, while leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga starred with a four-wicket haul as Rajasthan Royals (RR) opened their account with a hard-fought six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 in Guwahati on Sunday.

Promoted to number 3, left-handed Rana dominated the CSK bowlers, hitting 10 boundaries and 5 sixes en route his scintillating knock but Royals struggled towards back-end just about managing a par-score of 182 for 9 in 202 overs.

In reply, CSK, who had never successfully chased a target over 180 since 2019, faltered again, managing 176 for six in the allotted overs. The chase was built around skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 63, but it wasn’t enough as CSK succumbed to their second consecutive loss in IPL 2025.