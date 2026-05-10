Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs chances: How can RR qualify for top four after loss against Gujarat Titans? Check scenarios  

Rajasthan Royals suffered a heavy blow in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Saturday, May 9, going down by 77 runs to Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Riding on Shubman Gill's explosive 84, GT posted a total of 229/4 in 20 overs and then RR were bowled out for 152 in 16.3 overs courtesy of Rashid Khan's sensational four-wicket haul.

After their crushing loss against GT, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) find themselves in a challenging position as the IPL 2026 playoff race intensifies. Once the pace-setters of the tournament, the Royals have now slipped to fifth place on the points table.

The loss to GT was particularly damaging because it significantly dented RR's NRR, which dropped from a comfortable cushion to a marginal +0.082. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans leaped to second place, joining Sunrisers Hyderabad at the top with 14 points.



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Playoff Qualification Scenarios For Rajasthan Royals

With only three games remaining, the destiny of Rajasthan Royals is still largely in their own hands, but the margin for error has narrowed after the loss against Gujarat Titans.

Here are the scenarios required for Rajasthan Royals to secure a top-four finish in IPL 2026:

1. 'Win It All' Scenario - 18 Points (Win all 3 remaining matches)

If Rajasthan Royals win all three of their remaining matches, they will finish with 18 points. Even with their damaged NRR, 18 points should comfortably seal a top-four spot and possibly even a top-two finish for RR (depending on results involving SRH, GT, PBKS and RCB).

2. 16-Point Safety Mark (Win 2 out of 3)

Winning two out of their last three games would take Rajasthan Royals to 16 points. Historically, 16 points is the benchmark for qualification in a 10-team IPL. While they would almost certainly qualify, their final position (3rd or 4th) would depend on the NRR of teams like RCB and Punjab Kings.

This is the most likely realistic scenario for qualification. Even one loss in the remaining three can still work if the wins are convincing.

3. Tightrope - 14 Points (Win only 1 out of 3)

If RR manages only one more victory, they finish on 14 points. This leaves them at the mercy of other results. They would need Chennai Super Kings (10 pts) and Kolkata Knight Riders (9 pts) to drop points, and they would likely face a tie-breaker on Net Run Rate against other teams. Given their recent 77-run loss, their NRR is no longer a strong safety net.

RR’s Remaining Fixtures In IPL 2026

RR have three league matches left (they have played 11 out of 14):

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals (away, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

May 19: vs Lucknow Super Giants (home, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

May 24: vs Mumbai Indians (away, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)