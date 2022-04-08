Rajasthan Royals and Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed a horrific experience during the Indian Premier League back in 2013. Chahal, who has always been pranked for his weight, revealed an incident from IPL 2013 when he was a hung from the balcony of a 15th floor building by a Mumbai Indians teammate.

Chahal who is known prankster these days shocked the world as he went on to explain in detail. In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals on social media, Chahal talked about the incident with his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin and added how that experience changed his life.

“I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony,” said Chahal in the video.

“And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down,” he explained.

The incident was not reported by either him or any other player and has come into the limelight only after Chahal spoke about it in the video. Towards the end, he finished the story with a smile on his face, not pressurizing much on the past.

Chahal was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February. He is currently their leading wickettaker with 7 scalps from the first three matches.