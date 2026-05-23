Rajasthan Royals make big move, sign Ravi Singh's replacement ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs

Winner of the inaugural edition, Rajasthan Royals (RR), have signed Punjab left‑arm spinner Emanjot Chahal as a replacement for wicketkeeper‑batter Ravi Singh, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a hamstring injury.

It is understood that Ravi sustained the injury while fielding in RR’s clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 17.

“Rajasthan Royals (RR) have signed Emanjot Chahal as a replacement for wicketkeeper‑batter Ravi Singh, who has been ruled out of the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a hamstring injury,” the IPL said in a statement on Saturday.

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Emanjot, the 21-year-old all‑rounder from Patiala, has represented Punjab in domestic cricket. He boasts of a top score of 83 in first‑class cricket and has taken 11 wickets in three matches with his left‑arm spin and will now join RR for a fee of INR 30 lakh.

RR, meanwhile, will face five‑time champions Mumbai Indians in their final league stage match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with their playoff hopes hanging by a slim thread. A win will secure them a place in the Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad as the fourth‑placed team in the points table.

But a defeat will leave them dependent on other results to progress into the last four stage. RR will need Punjab Kings to lose to Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday and for Kolkata Knight Riders to go down to Delhi Capitals on Sunday evening to sneak through.

With KKR’s fixture scheduled after their own, RR, currently at fourth spot on the points table with 14 points, will look to avoid permutations and beat MI to hold on to their current position. Earlier in the season, RR defeated MI by 27 runs in a rain‑curtailed clash in Guwahati, with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting an unbeaten 77.