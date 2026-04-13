Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder in trouble over dugout phone use; BCCI issues show-cause notice; seeks reply in 48 hours 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a formal show-cause notice to Romi Bhinder, team manager of Rajasthan Royals, after he was caught on camera using a mobile phone while sitting in the team dugout during RR’s IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati on April 10.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) served the notice on Sunday, giving Bhinder 48 hours to respond and explain his actions.

The incident has triggered an internal investigation, with the board reviewing video footage and gathering evidence before deciding on any further action.

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The Controversial Incident In RR vs RCB Clash

The controversy erupted during the 11th over of the Rajasthan Royals' chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.

Live broadcast footage showed Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder through a mobile device while seated in the dugout. Adding to the scrutiny, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was sitting next to Bhinder, appeared to be glancing at the screen.

According to the IPL’s Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) Protocol 2026, mobile phones and other electronic devices are strictly regulated in the playing area. While the team manager is permitted to use a phone in the dressing room, its use is prohibited in the dugout. Only the designated team analyst is allowed limited electronic device usage during matches.

In this instance, Romi was spotted using his phone outside the designated area. Whether he was technically inside the dugout remains debatable, as he was seated in front of a refrigerator located next to the players’ boundary-side enclosure.

PMOA Protocol And Guidelines In IPL

As per IPL guidelines, each team manager shall be permitted to carry a Mobile Device within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), provided that it is used either: (a) by him/her for cricket operations purposes only; and/or (b) by any Player or Player Support Personnel for any important personal matter, provided that the team manager has given his express permission to the Player or Player Support Personnel before such use.

Further, the PMOA rules say, "each team security manager and Match Officials security manager shall be permitted to carry a Mobile Device within the PMOA but any such device must be turned onto silent mode at all times whilst such individual is in the PMOA and must not be used for any purpose either inside or outside the PMOA at the venue, other than in the case of a security emergency."

Another relevant clause states, "each team manager shall be permitted to carry and use a laptop computer (or any other similar communication device), whether to access the Internet or otherwise, within the PMOA, provided that it is used only by him/her and only for cricket operations purposes of a logistical or administrative nature related to the Match or upcoming IPL Matches."

At the same time, the guidelines also include a guidance note: "For the avoidance of doubt, any team manager who uses his laptop computer (or any other similar communication device) other than for cricket operations purposes of a logistical or administrative nature (for example, for personal use) shall automatically be in breach of Article 4.2.5 (which is mentioned above)."

Medical Emergency Angle Emerges

Amid the investigations, reports suggest Romi Bhinder may have had a valid reason for carrying the device. He reportedly sought prior permission from the ACSU before the tournament due to a serious medical condition. Both his lungs had collapsed earlier, leading to hospitalization and nearly a week on a ventilator.

“Both of his lungs had collapsed and that medical emergency meant he spent nearly a month in a Nagpur hospital," The New Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Romi has also lost significant weight and suffers from asthma, making quick access to the dressing room difficult during matches.

He is understood to have informed the BCCI about his medical condition before the start of the season.

Background On Romi Bhinder

Notably, Romi Bhinder is a long-standing member of the Rajasthan Royals setup, having been associated with the franchise since the inaugural IPL in 2008 in various backroom roles. The current controversy comes as RR have made a strong start to IPL 2026.

This incident highlights the BCCI’s strict enforcement of anti-corruption and match protocol rules, even as teams navigate health and operational challenges during the high-pressure T20 league.