Rajasthan Royals Owner Manoj Badale Accuses Raj Kundra Of Blackmail In High-Stakes UK Court Battle

In a dramatic legal twist, Manoj Badale, the majority stakeholder of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, has accused his former co-owner Raj Kundra of blackmail. The allegation surfaced during an intense hearing at London’s High Court, where Badale and his firm, Emerging Media Ventures, are suing Kundra for allegedly breaching a confidential 2019 settlement agreement. The case digs deep into the past ownership dynamics of the Royals, a team that clinched the inaugural Indian Premier League title in 2008 but has since been no stranger to controversy. The spotlight is once again on Raj Kundra, whose turbulent association with the franchise has come back to haunt both him and the Royals' hierarchy.

Kundra’s Stake, Betting Scandal, and Fallout

At the heart of the dispute lies Kundra’s former 11.7% stake in Rajasthan Royals—a stake he was forced to relinquish after being implicated in the 2015 IPL betting scandal. The scandal rocked Indian cricket and led to the suspension of Rajasthan Royals for two seasons. Now, nearly a decade later, Kundra claims he was “cheated out of the true value” of his stake. In an email sent to Badale last month, Kundra alleged fraud, claiming he was “misled and defrauded” regarding the actual worth of his equity. The message included a veiled threat: he had filed complaints with Indian authorities and was prepared to escalate the matter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Blackmail Allegations and Legal Ripples

Badale’s legal team, led by barrister Adam Speker, described Kundra’s actions as a “blackmail attempt.” Court filings revealed that Kundra contacted disgraced IPL founder Lalit Modi with statements suggesting Badale would “pay dearly” for allegedly undercutting his stake’s value. These revelations, Badale argued, directly violated the terms of their 2019 settlement agreement.

In response, Badale’s firm secured a UK court injunction on May 30, barring Kundra from making any disparaging remarks or further breaching the agreement. This legal shield remains active until a full trial determines the case’s outcome. Kundra’s lawyer, William McCormick, pushed back against the blackmail charge. While agreeing to uphold the injunction, he clarified that his client’s acceptance does “not amount to an admission” of any wrongdoing.

IPL Franchise in Crisis On and Off the Field

While legal fireworks erupt off the field, the Rajasthan Royals franchise faces internal turmoil on the pitch as well. After an underwhelming IPL season, rumours suggest the franchise may part ways with captain Sanju Samson, their long-serving leader. Reports link the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter to Chennai Super Kings, sparking speculation that Riyan Parag could be groomed for captaincy. If true, these changes could mark a new era for the Royals—but one shadowed by off-field disputes and ownership controversies.

What This Means for the IPL Landscape

This high-profile legal battle has significant implications beyond just the Royals. With the IPL’s brand value exceeding $12 billion, any controversy involving team ownership and internal rifts casts a shadow on the league’s credibility. The BCCI, though not directly involved yet, may be forced to respond should Kundra escalate his claims. The courtroom clash also serves as a reminder of the fragile alliances behind India’s most lucrative cricket property, where billion-dollar stakes, public image, and personal reputations collide.