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Rajasthan Royals pacer Brijesh Sharma joins Jammu & Kashmir for 2026/27 domestic season

Though Brijesh Sharma had registered as a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) player for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, he’s now all set to turn out for his home state Jammu and Kashmir, the current Ranji Trophy holders.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 09:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals pacer Brijesh Sharma joins Jammu & Kashmir for 2026/27 domestic season
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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