RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Rajasthan Royals Reappoint Kumar Sangakkara As Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

The Rajasthan Royals have confirmed the return of Kumar Sangakkara as their head coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rajasthan Royals Reappoint Kumar Sangakkara As Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026Image Credit:- X

The Rajasthan Royals have confirmed the return of Kumar Sangakkara as their head coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, marking a significant leadership reset for the franchise after a disappointing 2025 campaign. The former Sri Lankan captain, who previously served RR as both head coach and Director of Cricket, steps back into the top role following the exit of Rahul Dravid.

A Familiar Face Returns

Sangakkara has been an integral part of the Royals' setup since 2021, shaping player development and overall cricketing strategy. During his earlier coaching stint, Rajasthan made the playoffs twice and were runners-up in the 2022 season. His return signals a renewed focus on stabilising the team’s on-field direction and squad composition for the next cycle.

Rahul Dravid Steps Down After Difficult 2025 Season

The change in leadership follows Rahul Dravid’s decision to step down, declining a broader role offered by the franchise. Dravid’s departure aligns with reports of the Royals seeking a structural reboot after a tough 2025 season marked by inconsistent performances.

According to ESPN reports, Sangakkara has already begun preseason planning, including a deeper analysis of the squad’s performance issues and possible adjustments ahead of the 2026 auction. The Royals are expected to maintain continuity in the support staff, with Vikram Rathour likely to continue as assistant coach and Shane Bond set to remain in charge of the bowling department.

Captaincy Decision a Key Challenge

One of Sangakkara’s earliest and most pressing challenges will be resolving the captaincy question. Sanju Samson, who led the franchise for multiple seasons, has been traded to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the mini auction. Who will captain the inaugural champions of IPL in 2026? 

