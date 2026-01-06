Rajasthan Royals' Rs 30 Lakh Buy Aman Rao Slams 200 In Vijay Hazare Trophy Ahead Of IPL 2026

Aman Rao Perala, Rajasthan Royals’ Rs 30 lakh buy at the IPL 2026 auction, delivered a statement innings that has instantly changed his career trajectory. The 21-year-old batter smashed a majestic double century for Hyderabad against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, taking on a bowling attack featuring Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep. It matters because such knocks in domestic cricket often fast-track young batters into IPL relevance, and sometimes even national conversations.

At Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium, Aman Rao’s unbeaten 200 off 154 balls powered Hyderabad to a commanding 352 for 5. The innings was not just about volume runs. It was about control, intent, and composure against proven international-quality bowlers.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026: A Knock Built for the Modern Game

Facing an International-Grade Attack

Bengal opted to bowl first, backing their pace-heavy attack to contain Hyderabad. Instead, they were dismantled. Aman Rao took calculated risks early, rotated strike efficiently through the middle overs, and exploded at the death. His strike rate of nearly 130 reflected a batter completely in command. Shami, India’s premier red-ball seamer, went for 70 runs despite picking up three wickets. Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep were forced into defensive lines as Aman Rao pierced gaps with precision and cleared the ropes with ease.

Partnerships That Defined the Innings

Aman Rao stitched vital partnerships with Rahul Singh and Tilak Varma, ensuring Hyderabad never lost momentum. His ability to accelerate without losing shape stood out. This was only his third List A match, yet the innings carried the assurance of a seasoned professional.

IPL 2026 Focus: Why Rajasthan Royals Will Be Watching Closely

Rajasthan Royals have built a reputation for spotting and backing young Indian talent. From Sanju Samson to Yashasvi Jaiswal, the franchise values domestic form and fearless batting. Aman Rao’s double century fits that philosophy perfectly. Picked for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction, the Karimnagar-born batter was seen as a future prospect. After this Vijay Hazare Trophy performance, he looks closer to being match-ready than raw. His power against pace, range against spin, and temperament under pressure tick key IPL boxes. Former India wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami summed it up on X, calling Aman Rao a “gun domestic batter” and highlighting how comfortably he handled an attack loaded with India bowlers.