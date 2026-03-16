Rajasthan Royals unveil Blue jerseys for IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja homecoming after 17 Years says, ' Will share my suggestions with team'

In a significant shift of visual identity, the Rajasthan Royals have officially transitioned from their traditional pink kits to a brand new blue jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The franchise unveiled the fresh attire in Jaipur on Monday, headlined by the homecoming of veteran all rounder Ravindra Jadeja alongside rising stars Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashraj Punja.

Jadeja’s Homecoming and Leadership Role

Ravindra Jadeja’s return to the Royals marks a full circle in his career, coming nearly two decades after he first represented the team under Shane Warne. After a legendary stint with Chennai Super Kings, Jadeja expressed his eagerness to mentor a squad he describes as exceptionally youthful.

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“I will share my opinions and suggestions with the team. Whatever is necessary for the betterment of the team, I am ready to do it,” Jadeja stated during the launch event.

Recognizing the weight of his experience, he added: “As a senior player, you always have to take a little more responsibility. Whatever contribution you make for the team matters the most. I would not say I am playing with young players; I am playing with ultra young players. So as a senior player, it will be quite exciting. I will get to know many new and young players. I am playing for the Royals again after 17 years. For me too, it will be a learning experience going forward.”

Vaibhav Suryavanshi on World Cup Success and IPL Focus

The event also featured Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently made waves with a century in the Under 19 World Cup final. Suryavanshi shared a grounded perspective on his transition from age group cricket to the global stage of the IPL.

“IPL happens every year, but winning in the Under 19 World Cup is a memorable experience for me. I scored a hundred in the World Cup final match. There will be more opportunities to score big in IPL. But you get only one chance to play Under 19 World Cup,” Suryavanshi remarked.

Addressing the inevitable spotlight that comes with success, he noted: “I focus on my game. When you go into any field and become successful, you get attention. In such cases, it depends on you how you handle the situation. Among all these things, my focus remains on my game.”

First Phase Schedule and Venue Details

As per the initial schedule released by the BCCI (valid until April 12), Rajasthan Royals are slated to play three matches in the first phase of the tournament. Interestingly, none of these opening fixtures will be held at the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium in Jaipur. Instead, the Royals will host their opponents at their designated second home ground in Guwahati, Assam.

In this opening stretch, the "Men in Blue" will face a rigorous test against heavyweight franchises including Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians.

A Cultural Shift

The move to blue jerseys represents a bold departure from the "Pink City" branding the team has leaned into for several seasons. Coupled with the recruitment of Jadeja, the Royals appear to be rebranding themselves for 2026 as a mix of "ultra young" energy balanced by seasoned, championship winning leadership. With Suryavanshi’s World Cup winning momentum and Jadeja’s tactical depth, the Royals are positioning themselves as serious contenders for the title starting March 28.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have signed JK Lakshmi Cement Limited as their principal sponsor, with the brand set to feature on the back of the team’s match jerseys, training kits, and across in-stadium branding.