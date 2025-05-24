Rajat Patidar And Pat Cummins Face Heavy Fines For Breaching The IPL Code Of Conduct

Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The match ended in the favor of Sunrisers Hyderabad but both captains were fined after the match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Rajat Patidar played the match only as an impact player, and Jitesh Sharma was the stand-by captain for yesterday’s match. He was fined INR 24 lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate while Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins was also fined INR 12 lakhs for breaching the IPL code of slow over rate in Lucknow.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Fine

This was RCB's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences. As a result, Patidar received the maximum fine stipulated for repeat offenders. Additionally, the rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever was lesser.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Fine

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins was fined INR 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during the same match. Since it was SRH's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins received a lesser fine compared to Patidar.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be ruing the missed opportunity to go top of the Indian Premier League 2025 table as Sunrisers Hyderabad handed a crushing 42-run. With this loss, RCB’s run rate has taken a heavy hit and pushed them down to third place in the table, with Punjab Kings moving past due to their superior run rate. Gujarat Titans are still at the top of the table with 18 points, and Mumbai Indians are in fourth with 16.