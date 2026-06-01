Rajat Patidar creates history; becomes 3rd captain after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to win back-to-back IPL titles

Rajat Patidar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise, has etched his name into IPL folklore. On Sunday, May 31, 2026, Patidar led RCB to a thrilling five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, successfully defending their 2025 title.

With this, Patidar became only the third captain in IPL history - after MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings, 2010-11) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians, 2019-20) - to win consecutive titles.



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From Maiden Triumph to Dynasty Beginnings

RCB's journey under Patidar has been nothing short of transformative. Appointed full-time captain ahead of IPL 2025 after Virat Kohli stepped back from leadership duties, the Madhya Pradesh batter guided the franchise to their long-awaited maiden IPL title in his debut season as skipper. They defeated Punjab Kings in a nail-biting final by six runs in the IPL 2025 final.

In 2026, RCB displayed remarkable consistency, reaching back-to-back finals for the first time in franchise history. Patidar became the first RCB captain to qualify for consecutive finals and joined an elite list of skippers who have led their teams to successive finals.

In Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, Patidar produced a sensational captain's knock - 93 not out off just 33 balls (strike rate over 280) - powering RCB to a massive total and a dominant win, setting the stage for the final.

IPL 2026 Final: Chasing History In Ahmedabad

In the summit clash, RCB opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy restricted GT to 155/8. Chasing 156, Virat Kohli played a pivotal role with a rapid fifty, anchoring the chase as RCB sealed the win in 18 overs. Kohli's contributions across both seasons underscored the team's balanced squad.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl, RCB captain Patidar trusted his unit to execute. His bowlers did not disappoint: Rasikh Salam Dar ripped through the Titans' lineup with a brilliant 3-wicket haul, supported by veterans Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, strangling GT to a modest 155 in 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 156, the IPL 2026 final belonged to none other than Virat Kohli. Walking out with the weight of immense expectation, Kohli anchored the chase with masterly precision, unleashing a magnificent, unbeaten 75 not out off just 42 balls.

Alongside a fiery blitz (32 off 16) from Venkatesh Iyer, Kohli ensured that the target was chased down comfortably with two overs to spare, sparking wild celebrations among RCB fans.



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Rajat Patidar In Elite Captaincy List

Notably, Patidar's calm leadership, tactical acumen, and personal performances have been central to RCB's resurgence. What makes Patidar’s achievement so staggering is the sheer contrast of his path compared to the two giants who preceded him:

MS Dhoni had already captured a T20 World Cup and taken India to the top of the Test rankings before securing Chennai's successive titles in 2010 and 2011.

Rohit Sharma was a seasoned white-ball behemoth and a multi-time champion when Mumbai pulled off the double in 2019 and 2020.

Rajat Patidar, contrastingly, took the reins of a high-profile, emotionally charged franchise that had waited 18 years for its first title. He delivered it in his very first season as captain in 2025, and followed it up with tactical brilliance in 2026.

Patidar's Captaincy Legacy

Rajat Patidar, yet to make his T20I debut for India, has now firmly established himself as a leader of substance. At 32, he joins the pantheon of great IPL captains, proving that quiet composure and sharp cricket intelligence can conquer the high-pressure T20 format.

His win percentage as captain stands among the highest in IPL history for skippers with a significant number of matches.

Throughout the tournament, Patidar has defined a new brand of IPL leadership - understated, highly analytical, and emotionally secure, never allowing the staggering weight of external expectations to disrupt his team's inner clarity.