Rajat Patidar creates history; joins Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni in elite IPL playoff club

Rajat Patidar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar etched his name into IPL playoffs folklore during a high-stakes Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans (GT) after his breathtaking 93 not out off just 33 balls at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, May 26.

In a dazzling display of power-hitting, Patidar’s explosive knock propelled the defending champions RCB to a mammoth total of 254/5 in their 20 overs after being invited to bat first.

During his attacking knock, the RCB skipper Patidar etched his name into the record books, joining an elite group of Indian legends including MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, and Suresh Raina for hitting one of the fastest half-centuries in IPL playoff history.



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The Onslaught And Elite Milestone

Coming into the game with a top-of-the-table confidence, Rajat Patidar walked out to bat after an aggressive Powerplay display by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Though Rashid Khan managed to briefly stall the momentum, a few costly fielding errors and a dropped catch when Patidar was on 20 proved costly for the Gujarat Titans.

Patidar capitalised ruthlessly on the reprieve, shifting into fifth gear alongside Krunal Pandya. He brought up a lightning-fast half-century in 21 balls, joining the prestigious club of iconic batters who have scored the fastest half-centuries in IPL knockout and playoff matches.

Fastest 50s in IPL knockouts/Playoffs (by balls)

16 balls: Suresh Raina vs PBKS Wankhede 2014

17 balls: Adam Gilchrist vs DC Centurion 2009

20 balls: MS Dhoni vs MI Bengaluru 2012

21 balls: Dwayne Smith vs CSK Delhi 2013

21 balls: Virender Sehwag vs CSK Wankhede 2014

21 balls: Rajat Patidar vs PBKS Dharamsala 2026 *

Patidar's knock not only equalled notable records but also helped RCB post the highest total in IPL playoff history. His explosive partnership with Krunal Pandya (43 off 28) rescued the innings after RCB were 99/3 at one stage.



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Patidar's Captaincy and Legacy

As RCB's captain (retained and appointed after their 2025 title win under his leadership), Patidar continues to lead from the front. This performance caps a strong season and adds to his playoff heroics - his unforgettable 112* off 54 in the 2022 Eliminator.

Lineup For RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Krunal Pandya, Jacob Duffy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant, Mohammed Siraj,

RCB Impact substitutes: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chauhan, Abhinandan, Jordan Cox.

GT Impact substitutes: Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra