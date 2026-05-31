Rajat Patidar on cusp of major history; could become 3rd captain after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to...

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final looms large at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar stands just one win away from etching his name into the league’s most exclusive club.

If RCB defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final and successfully defend their 2025 title, Patidar will become only the third captain in the 19-year history of the Indian Premier League to win back-to-back titles - joining the exclusive club featuring MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings, 2010-2011) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians, 2019-2020).



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From Injury Replacement To Royal Leader

The sheer contrast between Rajat Patidar's journey and that of his legendary predecessors highlights just how remarkable this moment is.

When MS Dhoni secured his consecutive titles, he was already an established icon, having led India to a T20 World Cup title and the summit of Test cricket. When Rohit Sharma pulled off the double, he was already a multiple-time IPL champion and a global white-ball powerhouse.

In contrast, Patidar was once brought into the RCB setup merely as an injury replacement. Yet, after leading the franchise to their long-awaited, emotional maiden title in 2025, he has seamlessly transformed a team once known as perennial underachievers into a clinical, winning machine.

Leading From Front: The Qualifier 1 Masterclass

If there were any doubts about whether the pressure of being defending champions would weigh heavy on RCB, Rajat Patidar single-handedly shattered them in Qualifier 1 against the very same Gujarat Titans.

In what will go down as one of the greatest knockout innings in IPL history, the skipper blasted an unbeaten 93 off just 33 deliveries. Striking at an astonishing 281.82 and raining down 9 towering sixes, Patidar didn't just book RCB’s ticket to Ahmedabad - he sent a definitive message to the rest of the league.

His knack for delivering when the stakes are highest has become the definitive hallmark of his leadership. From his breakthrough Eliminator century against Lucknow as a batsman in 2022 to his tactical composure as captain today, Patidar continues to relish the big stage.



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Joining Elite List Of Captains

Dhoni and Rohit Only two captains have previously achieved the rare feat of defending an IPL title:

MS Dhoni guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to titles in 2010 and 2011



Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians (MI) to glory in 2019 and 2020.

Patidar, yet to play a T20I for India despite strong domestic and IPL form, now has the chance to join this illustrious list. He has already become the first RCB captain to lead the side to back-to-back finals - and only the fifth captain overall in IPL history to achieve that milestone.

High Stakes In Ahmedabad

The final pits Rajat Patidar's RCB against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in a rematch of Qualifier 1. While RCB enter as slight favourites after their dominant season and playoff performance, GT will be dangerous on home turf.

For Patidar personally, a second title could also boost his case for a return to the Indian T20I setup. He has scored 486 runs in IPL 2026 at a blistering strike rate of nearly 197, proving his value as both leader and match-winner.

Squads For RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma