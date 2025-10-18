Rajat Patidar’s Stellar Double Century Marks Brilliant Start For Madhya Pradesh In Ranji Trophy

In a spectacular display of batting mastery, Rajat Patidar, captain of Madhya Pradesh, achieved his maiden First-Class double century during the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy opener against Punjab at Indore.

Patidar remained unbeaten on 205 off 332 balls*, striking 26 boundaries and guiding Madhya Pradesh to a formidable 519/8 at stumps on Day 3, establishing a commanding 287-run lead over Punjab. His innings were marked by patience, timing, and calculated aggression, showcasing why he is regarded as one of the brightest talents in Indian domestic cricket.

A Milestone in Domestic Cricket

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This innings represents a significant personal milestone for Patidar, who has steadily risen through the ranks of Indian cricket. Beyond his performance with the bat, Patidar’s leadership qualities have been widely acknowledged. He previously captained the Central Zone to their first Duleep Trophy title in a decade. He led Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden IPL championship, proving his capability both as a leader and a match-winner.

Patidar’s Path to Recognition

Patidar’s recent performances, including an impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, have fueled discussions about a potential recall to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. Cricket pundits have noted that his calm temperament, combined with his aggressive stroke play, makes him an ideal candidate for higher honours.

Madhya Pradesh’s Strong Start

Thanks to Patidar’s double century, Madhya Pradesh gained a commanding position in their opener. The team now looks well-placed to press for a win as the Ranji Trophy season unfolds. His performance not only sets the tone for MP’s campaign but also highlights the growing depth of talent in Indian domestic cricket.

Looking Ahead

All eyes will remain on Rajat Patidar in the upcoming matches. If he continues this form, a call-up to the national team seems increasingly likely. With his batting, leadership, and consistency, Patidar has firmly stamped himself as one of India’s emerging cricketing stars.