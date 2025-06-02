Rajeev Shukla Set To Become Interim BCCI President To Replace Roger Binny - Reports

Veteran cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla is all set to take over as the interim BCCI president after Roger Binny turns 70 next month. According to BCCI rules, no office-bearer can continue once they cross the age of 70, making Binny ineligible to remain in the role beyond July 19.

Rajeev Shukla to Take Charge in Mid-July

Currently serving as the BCCI vice-president, Rajeev Shukla is expected to step into the president’s role by mid-July. A formal announcement is likely to be made closer to the date. As per BCCI guidelines, the senior-most vice-president automatically takes charge until new elections are held.

Binny's Time As BCCI President

Roger Binny, a former Indian all-rounder, became BCCI president in 2022, replacing Sourav Ganguly. During his time as president, Binny saw some major successes and important decisions.

Major Achievements Under Binny

Under his leadership, the Indian men’s cricket team won two ICC trophies the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. These wins marked a high point for Indian cricket in recent years.

Binny also played a big role in launching the Women’s Premier League (WPL), a tournament that gave a new platform to Indian women cricketers and helped promote women’s cricket in the country.

Tough Decisions on Player Conduct

One of Binny’s bold decisions was making it mandatory for centrally contracted players to play domestic cricket when not on national duty. This led to the removal of players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the central contract list after they did not follow this rule.

Roger Binny: A Look Back at His Career

As a cricketer, Roger Binny had a solid international career. He played 27 Test matches and 72 ODIs for India. He took 47 wickets in Tests and 77 in ODIs, and also scored valuable runs 830 in Tests and 629 in ODIs. He was India’s highest wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup, picking up 18 wickets in the tournament that India famously won.

Other Changes in BCCI Leadership

In another major update earlier this year, Devajit Saikia became the BCCI Secretary, replacing Jay Shah, who was elected as the ICC chairman. Saikia was elected unopposed to the position.