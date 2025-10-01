Rajeev Shukla Slams Mohsin Naqvi At ACC Meeting Over Asia Cup Trophy Presentation Politics

Rajeev Shukla, the vice-president of the BCCI, took a firm stance with Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), during the ACC officials' meeting in Dubai regarding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy presentation. India, after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final, celebrated their victory without the Asia Cup trophy because it was not presented to them after the match.

BCCI’s Demand at ACC AGM

During the ACC annual general meeting, Shukla, representing the BCCI along with former treasurer Ashish Shelar, insisted that the Asia Cup trophy must be handed over to the champions, emphasizing, “It is an ACC trophy and doesn’t belong to an individual,” referencing the role of Naqvi. According to a source quoted by Sports Tak, “India raised strong objection in the ACC meeting today on not handing over of the trophy and the drama by ACC chairman (Naqvi) during the post-match award event.” The source further mentioned, “Shukla and Shelar categorically said that the trophy should be handed over to the winning team. It is an ACC trophy and doesn’t belong to an individual. Naqvi did not say no to it, he was passing the buck”.

ALSO READ - 6 Pakistan Cricketers Who Mocked Indian Army With Fake 6-0 Narrative; Mohsin Naqvi & U-17 Footballer Also Involved

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy

India’s refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also a minister in Pakistan’s government, led to an abrupt end of the presentation ceremony, with celebrations taking place without the trophy. This incident prompted further criticism from Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team’s captain, who reportedly “blasts ACC for denying India of Asia Cup trophy,” and similar reactions from former players and ex-India stars.

Related Developments

There have been ongoing tensions between the India and Pakistan sides throughout the tournament. In all three encounters at the 2025 Asia Cup, India declined to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, notably after decisively defeating Pakistan in group and Super Four stages and the final. Additionally, Haris Rauf of Pakistan was fined 30 per cent of his match fee for controversial gestures during the Super Four match in Dubai.

Further Reactions and Next Steps

Recent reports also reveal Mohsin Naqvi’s willingness to hand over India’s Asia Cup medals on a specified condition, while the BCCI and ACC continue exchanges over the issue. Friction escalated, with exclusive revelations of heated debates at ACC meetings, public accusations from both sides, and continued media scrutiny over the trophy snub and event management post-final.

India’s strong objection and Shukla’s public stance underscore the formal demand that the Asia Cup trophy belongs to the victorious team and the ACC, not to any one individual, and should be handed over accordingly: “It is an ACC trophy and doesn’t belong to an individual. Naqvi did not say no to it, he was passing the buck,” as stated in the meeting