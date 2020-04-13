'Rajput boy' Ravindra Jadeja showcases his sword swinging skills amid coronavirus lockdown--Watch

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt and India is observing a lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is keeping himself busy these days by polishing his sword swinging skills.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, tha 31-year-old posted a video of himself from his veranda at home in Jamnagar wherein the Indian cricketer could be seen wielding a real sword.

"A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy," Jadeja wrote along with the video.

A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy pic.twitter.com/kKyKQ9vSWk — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 12, 2020

Soon after Jadeja posted the video, fans started flooding his post with praises, with experienced Australian batsman David Warner also joining the bandwagon of people lauding the Indian cricketer.

Jadeja's swordsmanship left Warner in awe as he wrote, "how good" along with some laughing emojis. Noatbly, the Indian all-rounder swings the bat like a sword everytime after achieving a milestone on the field.

Recently, Warner shared a throwback video of him replicating Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration during a shoot last year.

Besides sharing the video in which Warner was shooting for a commercial for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Autralian all-rounder also asked his fans if he manages to match Jadeja.

"Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I’ve got @royalnavghan covered for the sword??," he wrote along with the post.

Jadeja was all set to represent Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 IPL, which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until at least April 14 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the T20 lucrative tournament is set for another delay after Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks all set to extend the lockdown, which he initially announced for 21 days on March 24.