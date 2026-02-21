Advertisement
NewsCricketRamadan is here and now we have...: Pakistan player Shadab Khan plays religion card, warns teams ahead of Super 8 fixture vs NZ
'Ramadan is here and now we have...': Pakistan player Shadab Khan plays religion card, warns teams ahead of Super 8 fixture vs NZ

Following Pakistan's successful qualification after a dominant win against Namibia, Shadab Khan addressed the media with a perspective that resonated deeply with fans back home.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • By referring to the holy month as a "12th man," Shadab suggests that the team feels an added layer of protection and motivation.
  • As the team prepares for these high-stakes encounters in Colombo and Kandy, the atmosphere in the dressing room has shifted.
'Ramadan is here and now we have...': Pakistan player Shadab Khan plays religion card, warns teams ahead of Super 8 fixture vs NZCredits - Twitter

 In the high-octane world of international cricket, matches are often decided by technical skill, fitness, and data-driven strategies. However, as Pakistan enters the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup, vice-captain Shadab Khan has pointed toward a different kind of strength—one that transcends the physical boundary.

Following Pakistan's successful qualification after a dominant win against Namibia, Shadab Khan addressed the media with a perspective that resonated deeply with fans back home. "Ramadan is here, and now we have our 12th man with us in Super 8," Shadab said, flashing a confident smile.

Faith as a Competitive Edge

For Shadab and many of his teammates, the arrival of Ramadan during the most critical phase of the tournament isn't seen as a physical challenge, but as a source of immense psychological and spiritual power. By referring to the holy month as a "12th man," Shadab suggests that the team feels an added layer of protection and motivation that their opponents might not account for.

In Pakistan cricket history, the team has often found its greatest rhythm when playing during periods of religious significance. Shadab’s statement reframes the narrative of the tournament; while the world focuses on the tactical fallout of the India vs. Pakistan game, the squad is drawing on a deeper sense of purpose.

Silencing Critics with Conviction

The spiritual "12th man" isn't the only thing Shadab is relying on. He is also using his inner resolve to block out the noise regarding his recent form. Reflecting on the heavy criticism he faced after the India fixture, Shadab remained unfazed.

"Since I came back to Pakistan, I had one bad over with the ball, and all of this is happening because of that," he noted. "I don’t perform to justify myself to them, but it was just a bad day."

By separating his self-worth from the opinions of pundits and focusing on his duty to the team and his faith, Shadab has found a way to maintain his composure under immense pressure.

From Namibia to the Super 8 Gauntlet

The victory over Namibia served as the perfect springboard. It wasn't just a win; it was a cleansing of the errors made in the group stages. With the Super 8 fixtures now set, the "Men in Green" face a grueling path to the semi-finals:

vs. New Zealand (Feb 21)

vs. England (Feb 24)

vs. Sri Lanka (Feb 28)

As the team prepares for these high-stakes encounters in Colombo and Kandy, the atmosphere in the dressing room has shifted. The focus is no longer on the "Lot of talk about the India game," but on the collective goal of lifting the trophy. For Shadab Khan, with the "12th man" by their side and a clear heart, the path to the final has never looked clearer.

NZ VS Pakistan Today

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay.

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

