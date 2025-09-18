Ramiz Raja Blasts Andy Pycroft: Calls ICC Referee India’s ‘Permanent Fixer’ Amid Asia Cup 2025 Controversy

The Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai has been overshadowed by a storm of controversy after former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja accused ICC match referee Andy Pycroft of showing “blatant bias” towards the Indian cricket team. Raja’s explosive remarks came hours after the PCB claimed Pycroft had apologised before Pakistan’s final Group A clash against the UAE.

The controversy erupted during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, where Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. India captain Suryakumar Yadav later explained the decision as a tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in April, where 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed militants.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pakistan, however, alleged that it was Pycroft who blocked captain Salman Agha from shaking hands at the toss, calling it “misconduct of the highest order.” The PCB even sought ICC intervention, demanding Pycroft’s removal, and threatened to boycott the tournament.

Ramiz Raja’s Explosive Allegations

Speaking to reporters outside the PCB headquarters, Raja launched a fierce tirade against the ICC referee.

“Andy Pycroft is the favourite for Team India. He has officiated in 90 Indian games. I think he is a permanent fixer for them. This is blatant, one-sided, and it shouldn’t happen on a neutral platform,” Raja said.

He further criticised Suryakumar Yadav’s post-match remarks, where the Indian skipper dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces. According to Raja, such comments risk turning cricket into a political battlefield.

“I was frustrated with what was said in the presentation ceremony. Cricket should not become a ground for politics. If Pycroft has apologised, then fine—but such bias cannot continue in world cricket,” he added.

PCB’s Boycott Threat and ICC’s Rejection

The handshake fiasco escalated into a full-blown crisis when the Pakistan team initially refused to leave their hotel for the UAE clash. The standoff delayed the match by an hour, with PCB officials awaiting government clearance on whether to withdraw from the tournament.

Despite their strong protest, the ICC rejected PCB’s demand to remove Pycroft, ruling him not guilty of any misconduct. According to reports, Pycroft admitted the incident stemmed from “miscommunication” and apologised to Pakistan’s team management.

However, sources suggest that ICC is unlikely to open a deeper investigation, leaving Pakistan frustrated and fuelling speculation of strained India-Pakistan relations ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Cricket or Politics?

The episode has reignited the long-standing debate on politics seeping into cricket. For India, the no-handshake gesture was a symbolic act of solidarity with terror victims. For Pakistan, it was a humiliation compounded by what they perceive as Pycroft’s pro-India leanings.

Interestingly, former PCB chiefs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi were both summoned by current chairman Mohsin Naqvi for an emergency meeting in Lahore. After discussions, Naqvi urged Pakistan to proceed with the UAE match, stating:

“Our honour has been upheld with Pycroft’s apology. Boycotting would have damaged Pakistan cricket further.”