Ramiz Raja Caught On Live TV Mocking Babar Azam As Pakistan Stuns South Africa On Day 1

Former Pakistan captain and ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja became the center of controversy on Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa after an off-microphone comment about star batter Babar Azam went viral. The incident, which unfolded at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, has stirred debates among fans, experts, and former cricketers alike.

The 'Drama Karega' Incident

The moment of contention occurred during the 49th over when Babar Azam was batting on just 1 run. Facing spinner Senuran Muthusamy, Babar edged a delivery and was given out caught behind. The batter immediately signaled for a DRS review, hoping to overturn the decision.

What happened next caught everyone off guard. Ramiz Raja, part of the commentary panel, was heard saying in the background, “Ab yeh drama karega” (“This is out, now he will be doing drama”). While not directed at the broadcast audience, the comment was picked up by live microphones and quickly spread across social media, triggering a wave of backlash from Babar Azam fans.

The remark has fueled discussions about the relationship between Pakistan cricket’s former administration and its current captain, with many questioning the professionalism of the broadcast commentary.

Pakistan’s Day 1 Performance

Despite the off-field drama, Pakistan’s batting line-up showed resilience. The team recovered from a precarious position of 199/5 after losing three quick wickets. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha anchored the innings with a composed, unbeaten partnership of 114 runs for the sixth wicket.

Rizwan’s fluent 62 runs and Agha’s steady 52 demonstrated excellent footwork and shot selection against South Africa’s three-spinner attack, led by Senuran Muthusamy and supported by pacer Kagiso Rabada. Their partnership ensured Pakistan finished Day 1 at 313/5, in a strong position as the pitch showed signs of deterioration.

South Africa Eye Historic 11th Consecutive Test Win

South Africa, the defending World Test Championship champions, are chasing a record-extending 11th consecutive Test victory. With regular captain Temba Bavuma absent, Aiden Markram is leading the side, relying on a combination of three spinners and pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

The visitors will look to capitalize on early batting pressure and the deteriorating wicket, aiming to apply pressure on Pakistan’s middle order in the upcoming sessions.

Babar Azam’s Struggle Continues

For Babar Azam, the match was yet another reminder of his recent lean patch in international cricket. Scoring only 23 runs in the first innings, the former captain struggled to convert starts into significant contributions. His fans, however, have been quick to defend him against Ramiz Raja’s comment, emphasizing Babar’s proven record as one of Pakistan’s most consistent performers.

This series is also crucial for Pakistan as it marks the beginning of their 2025-27 World Test Championship campaign, offering them a chance to rebound after finishing at the bottom of the previous WTC table. A strong performance against a formidable South African side could set the tone for a confident start.