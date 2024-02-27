Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian made history on Tuesday by becoming the first number 10 and number 11 batting pair in Ranji Trophy history, and only the second in all of first-class cricket, to each score a century in the same innings. Against Baroda in the quarter-final match, Deshpande and Kotian, the final two Mumbai batters, put on an astonishing partnership of 232 runs for the last wicket, both reaching triple digits individually.

Fans on social media went crazy as they could believe what just happened in the Ranji Trophy. The last time something like this happened was in 1946 when Chandu Sarwate and Shute Banerjee scored centuries vs Surrey in 1946. ('Go Get...': Dhanashree Verma's Reply To Dhruv Jurel's Old Instagram Post Dedicated To Parents Is Unmissable)

