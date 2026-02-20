Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final set for Hubballi as KSCA confirms venue and date

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday confirmed the date and venue for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final, with Karnataka set to face Jammu and Kashmir at the KSCA Hubballi Cricket Stadium from February 24.

Hubballi Chosen Over Bengaluru

According to an official statement, KSCA had the option of hosting the prestigious final either at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru or at the Hubballi venue. After detailed consultations and careful evaluation, the Association, in coordination with the BCCI, decided to stage the summit clash in Hubballi.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The decision was influenced by extensive infrastructure and safety enhancement works currently underway at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Several spectator gates and access points are being dismantled and widened, alongside other major upgrades.

Due to these ongoing developments, ensuring a smooth match-viewing experience and adequate spectator convenience for a marquee event like the Ranji Trophy final was not considered feasible at this time.

KSCA’s Vision to Promote Cricket Beyond Bengaluru

The newly elected KSCA Managing Committee, which assumed office in December 2025 under the leadership of former India cricketer and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, has emphasised decentralising major cricket events across the state.

As part of its vision and manifesto commitments, the Association aims to take key domestic and national-level matches to prominent mofussil centres, promoting cricket at the grassroots level and enhancing regional fan engagement.

Hubballi Set for a Historic Occasion

Taking into account both the stadium redevelopment in Bengaluru and KSCA’s broader vision, the Association, in consultation with the BCCI, finalised Hubballi as the host city. KSCA expressed confidence that cricket fans from the Hubballi-Dharwad region and neighbouring districts will warmly welcome the opportunity to witness a premier domestic final, promising strong public support and a memorable contest.

Finalists Of Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Karnataka secured their place in the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 final after gaining a crucial first-innings lead against Uttarakhand in the semi-final, marking their first appearance in the summit clash since the 2014-15 season. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir created history by reaching their maiden Ranji Trophy final, defeating Bengal by six wickets in the first semi-final on Wednesday.