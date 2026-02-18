Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Jammu and Kashmir create history, enter maiden final after beating Bengal

Jammu and Kashmir scripted a memorable chapter in Indian domestic cricket history by reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, defeating Bengal by six wickets in the semifinal of the 2025–26 season at Kalyani on Wednesday. The landmark victory marked a major milestone for the side, which successfully chased down a modest target after a dramatic turnaround in the match.

Gharami’s Century Powers Bengal in First Innings

After being put in to bat first, Bengal posted a competitive total of 328, thanks largely to a brilliant knock from Sudip Gharami. The batter anchored the innings with a superb 146 off 246 deliveries, while captain Abhimanyu Easwaran contributed a steady 49. For Jammu and Kashmir, pacer Auqib Nabi led the bowling effort with an impressive five-wicket haul (5/87), ensuring Bengal did not build an overwhelming advantage.

Mohammed Shami’s Record Spell Gives Bengal the Edge

The second day and early part of Day 3 belonged to veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who delivered a sensational performance with the ball. Shami tore through the Jammu and Kashmir batting lineup, finishing with remarkable figures of 8 for 90, the best first-class bowling performance of his career.

Despite resistance from Abdul Samad (82) and Paras Dogra (58), J&K were bowled out for 302, handing Bengal a narrow but crucial 26-run first-innings lead.

J&K Bowlers Trigger Dramatic Collapse

The match turned dramatically in Jammu and Kashmir’s favour later on Day 3 as Bengal’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure. Auqib Nabi (4/36) and Sunil Kumar (4/27) produced devastating spells, dismantling Bengal’s top order within a short span.

First-innings centurion Gharami and opener Sudip Chatterjee were dismissed for ducks, and only Shahbaz Ahmed showed some resistance with 24 runs. Bengal were eventually bundled out for just 99 in 25.1 overs, setting J&K a target of 126 runs.

Calm Chase Seals Historic Victory

Chasing 126 for a place in the final, Jammu and Kashmir faced early setbacks as Akash Deep removed both openers, reducing them to 12/2. However, Shubham Pundir (27) and Vanshaj Sharma (43*) steadied the innings with a composed partnership.

The duo guided J&K to a six-wicket victory, sealing a historic qualification for the Ranji Trophy final.

With this win, Jammu and Kashmir advance to their maiden Ranji Trophy final, where they will face either Karnataka or Uttarakhand in the 2025-26 season decider. The achievement stands as one of the most significant moments in the team’s domestic cricket journey, highlighting their rise as a competitive force in Indian cricket.