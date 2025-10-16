Advertisement
ISHAN KISHAN

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Opener: Ishan Kishan Shines, Abhimanyu Easwaran Faces Early Setback

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit:- X

The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season began with contrasting fortunes for some of India’s notable domestic cricketers. Ishan Kishan led the way with a commanding century for Jharkhand, while Bengal’s captain Abhimanyu Easwaran suffered the misfortune of a golden duck on the very first ball of his innings.

Ishan Kishan Leads Jharkhand With a Century

Kishan, known for his explosive batting and leadership skills, played a composed yet aggressive innings to guide Jharkhand from a precarious position. He scored 125 not out off 183 deliveries, hitting 14 boundaries and 2 sixes. His efforts helped build a crucial unbroken 150-run partnership with Sahil Raj, who remained unbeaten on 64.

This innings highlights Kishan’s intent to maintain his form and push for national selection, showing both resilience and consistency in the longer format of the game.

Abhimanyu Easwaran’s Golden Duck

In stark contrast, Bengal’s captain Easwaran was dismissed on the first ball of the match against Uttarakhand. Despite this early blow, Bengal’s bowlers managed to keep the opposition under control, and by the end of Day 1, Bengal was 8/1 in their chase.

While Easwaran’s start was disappointing, the team will rely on its depth and other key players to stabilise their innings in the coming days.

Other Notable Performances

KS Bharat and SK Rasheed (Andhra Pradesh): In Kanpur, Bharat scored a well-compiled 142 runs, forming a significant 194-run second-wicket partnership with Rasheed, who remained unbeaten on 94. This partnership put Andhra Pradesh in a strong position.

Ayush Loharuka (Bihar): Loharuka delivered a standout performance against Arunachal Pradesh with 155 not out off 163 balls, guiding his team to a commanding total.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar): Demonstrating aggressive intent, Suryavanshi scored 14 runs off 5 balls, showcasing an impressive strike rate and his potential as a dynamic batter in the first-class format.

Conclusion

The opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season highlighted the unpredictable nature of cricket, blending moments of brilliance with early setbacks. Ishan Kishan’s century demonstrated his leadership and batting prowess, while Easwaran’s golden duck serves as a reminder of the challenges even top players face.

