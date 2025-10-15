Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 1: Complete Schedule, Teams, Venues, And Live Streaming Info

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season kicked off on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 91st edition of India’s premier domestic red-ball tournament. A total of 38 teams are competing this year, with Vidarbha, the defending champions, starting their new campaign against Nagaland. Last season’s runners-up, Kerala, opened their journey with a clash against Maharashtra.

The tournament structure includes 32 teams divided into four Elite Groups of eight teams each, while the remaining six teams ; Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Sikkim form the Plate Group.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Groups and Squads

Elite Group A: Tamil Nadu, Baroda, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Nagaland

Elite Group B: Saurashtra, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Goa

Elite Group C: Gujarat, Haryana, Services, Bengal, Railways, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Assam

Elite Group D: Mumbai, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry

Plate Group: Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Round 1 Schedule (October 15–18, 2025)

Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra – Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand – Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore

Odisha vs Baroda – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Nagaland vs Vidarbha – BCCI COE Ground 1, Bengaluru

Kerala vs Maharashtra – Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum

Goa vs Chandigarh – Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab – Emerald Heights International School Ground, Indore

Saurashtra vs Karnataka – Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Services vs Tripura – Air Force Complex Ground, Palam, New Delhi

Gujarat vs Assam – Narendra Modi Stadium Ground A, Motera, Ahmedabad

Bengal vs Uttarakhand – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Railways vs Haryana – C.K. Pithawala Ground, Surat

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh – Siechem Stadium, Puducherry

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mumbai – Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh – Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre, Rajsamand

Hyderabad vs Delhi – NexGen Cricket Ground, Hyderabad

Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar – Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna

Sikkim vs Manipur – SICA Ground, Rangpo

Meghalaya vs Mizoram – Meghalaya Cricket Association Ground, Shillong

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming Information

For cricket fans wondering how to watch the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 1 matches live in India — a select number of games will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Additionally, viewers can catch the live telecast of chosen fixtures on the Star Sports Khel TV channel across India.