Ranji Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast On TV And Apps
Ranji Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will begin from January 23 onwards.
Ranji Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: The second phase of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 is set to start on January 23 with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback to the domestic circuit. The Indian team recently had a terrible run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and as a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked big players to take part in the Ranji Trophy.
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma will play for Mumbai under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy while Rishabh Pant will represent Delhi under Ayush Badoni's captaincy. India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will play for Saurashtra, led by Jaydev Unadkat.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming Details
When will the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches begin?
What time will the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches start?
The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will start at 9:30 am IST.
How to watch the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches live on TV?
The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will be aired live on both SD and HD channels on Sports 18 TV Network.
How to watch the Ranji Trophy matches live streaming?
The live streaming of Ranji Trophy matches will be available on JioCinema app and website.
Ranji Trophy Round 6 Schedule
Elite Group A
Tripura v Services – MBB Stadium, Agartala
Maharashtra v Baroda – Golf Club Ground, Nashik
Mumbai v J&K – Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai
Meghalaya v Odisha – MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong
Elite Group B
Gujarat v Uttarakhand – Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Ahmedabad
Hyderabad v Himachal Pradesh – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Pondicherry v Andhra – Siechem Stadium, Puducherry
Rajasthan v Vidarbha – K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur
Elite Group C
Karnataka v Punjab – M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Bengal v Haryana – Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani
Bihar v Uttar Pradesh – Moin ul haq stadium, Patna
Kerala v Madhya Pradesh – Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum
Elite Group D
Assam v Railways – ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati
Tamil Nadu v Chandigarh – Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem
Jharkhand v Chhattisgarh – Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur
Saurashtra v Delhi – Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot
Plate Group Final:
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima
