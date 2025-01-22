Ranji Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast On TV And Apps

Ranji Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: The second phase of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 is set to start on January 23 with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback to the domestic circuit. The Indian team recently had a terrible run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and as a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked big players to take part in the Ranji Trophy.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma will play for Mumbai under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy while Rishabh Pant will represent Delhi under Ayush Badoni's captaincy. India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will play for Saurashtra, led by Jaydev Unadkat.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming Details

When will the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will begin from January 23 onwards.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches start?

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will start at 9:30 am IST.

How to watch the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches live on TV?

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will be aired live on both SD and HD channels on Sports 18 TV Network.

How to watch the Ranji Trophy matches live streaming?

The live streaming of Ranji Trophy matches will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Ranji Trophy Round 6 Schedule

Elite Group A

Tripura v Services – MBB Stadium, Agartala

Maharashtra v Baroda – Golf Club Ground, Nashik

Mumbai v J&K – Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai

Meghalaya v Odisha – MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong

Elite Group B

Gujarat v Uttarakhand – Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Ahmedabad

Hyderabad v Himachal Pradesh – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pondicherry v Andhra – Siechem Stadium, Puducherry

Rajasthan v Vidarbha – K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur

Elite Group C

Karnataka v Punjab – M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Bengal v Haryana – Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Bihar v Uttar Pradesh – Moin ul haq stadium, Patna

Kerala v Madhya Pradesh – Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum

Elite Group D

Assam v Railways – ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati

Tamil Nadu v Chandigarh – Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem

Jharkhand v Chhattisgarh – Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur

Saurashtra v Delhi – Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot

Plate Group Final:

Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima