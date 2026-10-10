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Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Schedule, match dates, format, venues and key players in action - Check full details

The Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season will begin on October 11, with 38 teams competing for the coveted title. The opening round will feature 19 matches across the Elite and Plate groups, with several prominent Indian cricketers set to represent their respective state teams.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Schedule, match dates, format, venues and key players in action - Check full details
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Schedule, match dates, format, venues and key players in action - Check full details
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