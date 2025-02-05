Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2854001https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ranji-trophy-bcci-shifts-mumbai-quarterfinal-against-haryana-from-lahli-to-kolkata-check-details-2854001.html
NewsCricket
RANJI TROPHY

Ranji Trophy: BCCI Shifts Mumbai Quarterfinal Against Haryana From Lahli To Kolkata; Check Details

The Mumbai team will feature stars such as Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane.The Haryana team will be headlined by seam-bowling sensation Anshul Kamboj.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2025, 02:47 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ranji Trophy: BCCI Shifts Mumbai Quarterfinal Against Haryana From Lahli To Kolkata; Check Details

Defending champions Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana has been shifted from Lahli to Kolkata by the BCCI. All the quarterfinals will be five-day affairs, from February 8 to 12.

Although no reason has been given for the change of venue, it is learnt that receding winter in the northern region could pose challenges like morning fog at Lahli and affect the proceedings.

"Yes, we have received a communication from BCCI that our quarterfinal against Haryana will be played at the Eden Gardens," Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik told PTI on Wednesday.

The Mumbai team, which has 42 Ranji titles to its credit, will feature stars such as India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur and skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

The Haryana team will be headlined by seam-bowling sensation Anshul Kamboj.

The other three quarter-finals are scheduled to be held in Rajkot (Saurashtra vs Gujarat), Nagpur (Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu) and Pune (Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala). 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?