/Ranji Trophy: Chinmay Sutar’s record 400 leads day two highlights as Badoni, Sarfaraz shine

Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar became only the second batter in Ranji Trophy history to hit a quadruple century, while Delhi captain Ayush Badoni struck a double hundred and India batters Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar notched up centuries on an eventful day two of the second round of the Ranji Trophy on Monday.



Playing in just his second first-class match, Sutar remained unbeaten on 400 against Nagaland in a Plate group game at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima, and become only the second Indian to score a quadruple hundred in first-class cricket.