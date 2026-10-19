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Ranji Trophy: Chinmay Sutar’s record 400 leads day two highlights as Badoni, Sarfaraz shine

Mizoram’s Chinmay Sutar made history with an unbeaten 400, while Delhi captain Ayush Badoni smashed 217 on an eventful second day of the Ranji Trophy. Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar also struck centuries as several teams strengthened their positions across the tournament.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 10:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
Ranji Trophy: Chinmay Sutar’s record 400 leads day two highlights as Badoni, Sarfaraz shine
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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ranji Trophy: Chinmay Sutar’s record 400 leads day two highlights as Badoni, Sarfaraz shine
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