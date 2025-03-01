Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2865867https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ranji-trophy-final-karun-nair-hits-century-vidarbha-in-commanding-position-against-kerala-2865867.html
NewsCricket
RANJI TROPHY FINAL

Ranji Trophy Final: Karun Nair Hits Century, Vidarbha In Commanding Position Against Kerala

Earlier in the day, Vidarbha’s second innings began on a shaky note, losing both openers inside 2.2 overs. First-time finalists Kerala were bowled out for 342 on day three, conceding a 37-run first-innings lead.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2025, 04:35 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ranji Trophy Final: Karun Nair Hits Century, Vidarbha In Commanding Position Against Kerala

Karun Nair continued with his red-hot form of the season by smashing his fourth century of the ongoing Ranji Trophy as Vidarbha tightened their grip over Kerala in the final here on Saturday. Chasing their third Ranji title, Vidarbha reached 189/3 at tea on the penultimate day, extending their overall lead to 226.

Nair remained unbeaten on 100 (187 balls), forging a crucial 182-run third-wicket stand with Danish Malewar, who displayed grit with a 73 off 161 balls (5x4). The duo rescued Vidarbha after they were reduced to 7/2 in the third over of the morning.

Earlier in the day, Vidarbha’s second innings began on a shaky note, losing both openers inside 2.2 overs. First-time finalists Kerala were bowled out for 342 on day three, conceding a 37-run first-innings lead.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha: 379 and 189/3 in 61 overs (Karun Nair 100 batting, Danish Malewar 73; MD Nidheesh 1/37, Jalaj Saxena 1/63, Akshay Chandran 1/7).

Kerala: 342.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK