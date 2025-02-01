Ranji Trophy: Huge Security Breach At Arun Jaitley Stadium As Three Fans Enter Ground To Meet Virat Kohli - Watch

Fans’ excitement is at its peak as Virat Kohli is taking part in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways. On the third day of play, Delhi cricket fans breached security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second time. The Delhi team stepped onto the field after taking a lead of 133 runs and three fans ended up evading the security in order to touch Kohli’s feet.

However, security personnel immediately controlled the situation but then it raised major concerns about crowd management at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Earlier, the DDCA decided to open only two stands in the stadium but seeing the demand of fans, they opened a third stand. Virat Kohli had a poor outing in the first innings as he was dismissed by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan for just six runs. Fans did not lose hope and gathered in large numbers to watch Kohli bat in the second innings.

After Kohli joined the Delhi camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he was spotted meeting his childhood friend and his teammates. The Indian team had a torrid outing in the recently passed Border Gavaskar Trophy where they lost to Australia. After the series loss, the BCCI reportedly told all the players to play in the Ranji Trophy. Apart from Kohli, the likes of Rohit Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer also took part in the Ranji Trophy. Shubman Gill is also playing for Punjab while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took part for Delhi.

The last time when Kohli took part in the Ranji Trophy transpired back in 2012 when he scored 4 and 43 runs in two innings against Uttar Pradesh. Talking about the Indian team, they are currently locking horns with England in a five-match T20I series, where the Men in Blue are leading the series 3-1.

The Indian under the leadership of Rohit Sharma are gearing up for the Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19. Young batter Shubman Gill has been named as vice-captain of the Indian team. The Indian team will play all their matches in Dubai after ICC approved to conduct the tournament in a hybrid model.