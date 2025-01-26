Ranji Trophy: Mukesh Choudhary, Rajneesh Gurbani Star As Maharashtra Crush Baroda By 439 Runs

Seamers Mukesh Choudhary and Rajneesh Gurbani struck lethal blows as Maharashtra thumped Baroda by a whopping 439-run margin in a Group A league match, a result that kept defending champions Mumbai alive for the knock-out stage of Ranji Trophy, here Sunday.

Trying to save the game and get a point in the bargain was Baroda's primary objective on the final day as chasing 617 was simply out of question but they failed miserably and were all out for just 177 in 36 overs.

Former CSK left-arm seamer Mukesh took 5 for 76 while Gurbani, who has switched first-class side from Vidarbha to Maharashtra had 3 for 54 to show for his efforts.

Jammu and Kashmir are on top of group A with 29 points from six games followed by Baroda, who are on 27 points from an equal number of matches. Mumbai remained on 22 from six games after their defeat to J&K on Saturday.

However Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maharashtra has created an opening for the 42-time champions as Baroda will now have to at least get a first innings lead against Jammu and Kashmir in their final game.

If Baroda gets three points, then both Baroda and Jammu and Kashmir, with 30 points each will qualify for the knock-out stages while Mumbai will be out in the group league stage itself.

Mumbai play their last match against wooden spooners Meghalaya, who will be relegated to 'Plate Group' having lost all their six games.

It is expected that Mumbai, who will play at BKC will thump the minnows and get another seven points from the game, which will take their tally to 29 from seven games. But to qualify for Mumbai will need Jammu and Kashmir to at least take a first innings lead if not win outright, which will take their tally to 32 and Baroda will be stuck at 28.

In case Jammu and Kashmir lose and stay put on 29 and Mumbai win with bonus points, then net run rate (NRR) will be the deciding factor.

None of the other five teams-- Tripura, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Services, Odisha have any chance of qualification.