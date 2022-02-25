Ranji Trophy: Mumbai concede 164-run first innings lead; Delhi stare at group league exit

Goa have ensured three points against Mumbai with a huge 164-run first innings lead as skipper Prithvi Shaw once again frittered away a good start on the second day of the group D Ranji Trophy match here on Friday.

After Mumbai were all out for 163 on the first day, Goa batted well enough to score 327 in their first innings riding on 96-run eighth wicket stand between Eknath Kerkar (71) and seamer Lakshay Garg (59).

For Mumbai, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani got 6 for 107.

Once they had taken the lead past 150-run mark, Mumbai came back to score 57 for one in the second innings with Shaw smashing 44 off 47 balls with six fours and a six.

However left-arm spinner Darshan Mishal got one to go straight and had the Mumbai skipper leg before with Akarshit Gomel (13) and veteran Dhawal Kulkarni at the crease.

Mumbai, who got three points against Saurashtra in the first game, would now like to score big on the third day and try for an outright win by posting a chaseable target for Goa to get full points from this fixture.

With only one team from each group qualifying for the next stage, even losing or dropping points in one game can prove to be costly.

Delhi stare at group league exit with below-ar batting show against Jharkhand

Dogged southpaw Jonty Sidhu stood between Delhi and elimination as the multiple-time champions were reduced to 223 for eight, still 28 runs behind Jharkhand's 251 on the second day of the group H Ranji Trophy match here on Friday.

Having already conceded first innings lead against Tamil Nadu, if Delhi fails to get three points from this game, they have to go for an outright win as another one point would ensure sure-shot exit from group stage.

Jonty, who had also scored a half-century against Tamil Nadu in the opening game, was batting on 78 off 176 balls with six fours and two sixes to his credit.

He shared a 77-run eighth wicket partnership with Vikas Mishra (21, 117 balls), who was trapped leg before by a Shahbaz Nadeem (23.1-6-58-3) arm ball before stumps were drawn on Day 2 proceedings.

Delhi managed only 195 runs through the day but at one point were reduced to 146 for seven before Jonty and Mishra held forte.

Primarily, an on-side player, Jonty's best shot was a crunchy square drive off left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra, bisecting the deep third man and deep point, who were there to save a single.

He also was severe on spinners with two huge sixes over long-on as Mishra also gave him support.

On the third day morning, it will be up to Jonty to take Delhi to 252 and then take it from there on after ensuring three points.