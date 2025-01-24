Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja Stars With 12 Wickets In Saurashtra Vs Delhi Game

India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred for Saurashtra in Rajkot as the left-arm spinner scalped 12 wickets and guided his team to a dominant victory over Delhi. After getting injured, Jadeja made a comeback through the Ranji Trophy last year.

The veteran all-rounder exploited the conditions brilliantly and tormented Delhi’s batting line-up. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja who is also the left-arm spinner, supported his senior very well with the duo picking up 16 wickets in the match as Saurashtra secured a 10-wicket win.

Jadeja also played a crucial knock of 38 off 36 balls in Saurashtra's first innings. After taking 12 wickets in the match, Jadeja took his first-class wicket tally past the 550 mark. Rishabh Pant on the other hand, failed to make an impact as he got out for just 1 run in the first innings. In the second innings also, Pant could not manage to make it big, getting out for 17 by his India teammate Jadeja.

Talking about Saurashtra’s batting, Harvik Desai scored 93, helping his team post 271 in the first innings. Delhi was restricted to just 188 in their first innings, undone by Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance.

For Delhi, Ayush Badoni was the lone star as he made 60 in the first innings with contributing 44 runs out of a total of 94. Earlier, Virat Kohli was supposed to play the game but then the former India skipper opted out of the game due to injury. Virat is expected to take part for Delhi against Railways in the final round of the tournament, starting on 30 January.

Ravindra Jadeja would like to continue his good form in the upcoming ODI series against England, starting on 6 February. Jadeja was also named in India's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19. The Indian team will play all their matches in Dubai after ICC confirmed that the high-octane tournament will be taking place in a hybrid mode.