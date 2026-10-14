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Ranji Trophy Roundup: Bengal thrash Delhi, Haryana prevail over Himachal; Karnataka, J&K settle for draws

Defending champions Jammu and Kashmir were saved by rain after a dramatic second-innings collapse against Madhya Pradesh, while Karnataka fought back against Andhra to secure a draw.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Ranji Trophy Roundup: Bengal thrash Delhi, Haryana prevail over Himachal; Karnataka, J&K settle for draws
Image Credit: CABCricket/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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