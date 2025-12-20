Rare Feat For Pat Cummins As Australia Skipper Equals Imran Khan’s Test Record In 3rd Test Against England

Australia’s fast-bowling spearhead and Test captain Pat Cummins etched his name into cricketing history with a remarkable achievement during the ongoing Test match against England. With two early breakthroughs on Day 4, Cummins became only the second Test captain ever to claim 150 or more wickets while leading his side, joining legendary former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan in an elite and exclusive club.

A Captain Leading from the Front

Cummins struck at a crucial phase of the match, removing key English batters with the new ball and setting the tone for Australia’s dominance. Those wickets took his tally beyond the 150-wicket mark as Test captain, a feat that underlines his ability to balance leadership responsibilities with sustained excellence as a fast bowler.

Since taking over the Test captaincy, Cummins has consistently led by example, often delivering decisive spells at key moments. His latest performance once again highlighted why he is regarded as one of the most impactful leaders in modern Test cricket.

Elite Company with Imran Khan

Before Cummins, only Imran Khan had achieved this landmark. The former Pakistan captain was renowned for his inspirational leadership and match-winning spells, and Cummins now finds himself mentioned in the same breath, a significant endorsement of his stature in the game.

Achieving such numbers as a pace bowler is especially notable, given the physical demands of fast bowling and the additional mental load of captaincy. Cummins’ consistency across seasons and conditions has made this milestone even more special.

Match Summary At Day 4 Stumps

At stumps on Day 4 of the third Test, Australia tightened their grip on the match as England finished on 207/6, still a long way short of the daunting 435-run target. Skipper Pat Cummins led from the front with timely breakthroughs, while Nathan Lyon applied relentless pressure through the middle overs. England showed flashes of resistance through Zak Crawley, but regular wickets meant partnerships never truly flourished. With four wickets remaining and a mountain of runs still required, Australia head into Day 5 firmly in control, eyeing a decisive finish.

As his captaincy journey continues, this milestone strengthens Cummins’ growing legacy, not just as one of Australia’s premier fast bowlers, but also as a leader capable of shaping matches and rewriting record books.