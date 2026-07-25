/Rarest of the Rare: Ashok Sharma creates T20I history on debut with Mayank Yadav becomes pair to...

Indian fast bowlers Mayank Yadav and debutant Ashok Sharma crafted a unique piece of international cricket history during the opening T20 International against Zimbabwe in Harare. Beyond delivering high-velocity opening spells that laid the groundwork for a decisive national victory, the pair established an unprecedented statistical milestone: both seamers share the exact same date of birth, having been born on June 17, 2002.
This birthday alignment established Mayank and Ashok as the inaugural Indian opening bowling tandem in men's T20 International history to share an identical birthdate.
A Rare Global Occurrence
Comprehensive archival records from ESPNcricinfo demonstrate how exceptionally rare this occurrence is across international cricket. Globally, only two other recorded pairs have opened an innings together in international fixtures while sharing a birthdate: Samoa’s Timezeen Rapi and Matthew Faatea against Fiji in 2023, alongside Chile’s Edward Taylor and Guillermo Aburto against Mexico that same year.
Key Match Highlights and Individual Performances
The fixture carried immense personal milestone value for both seamers. Mayank Yadav made his return to international competition following an extended injury recovery period, while Rajasthan paceman Ashok Sharma received his maiden senior international cap.
Mayank generated an instant impact on his return to the side. Bowling the initial delivery of the match, the express seamer removed Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett for a golden duck after a successful Decision Review System (DRS) referral. In doing so, he became only the third Indian bowler to claim a wicket with the opening ball of a men's T20I match. Maintaining speeds consistently in the mid-to-high 140 km/h range, Mayank continually troubled the top order before dismissing Dion Myers for six, leaving the host nation struggling at 21/3. He concluded his four-over spell with figures of 2/18—including 17 dot balls—to earn Player of the Match honors.
Ashok Sharma produced a disciplined performance during his international debut. Maintaining accurate lines while consistently reaching mid-140 km/h speeds, he applied pressure on Ben Curran and Ryan Burl. Although he ended without a wicket—recording figures of 0/29 across his four overs—his composure and pace generated positive evaluations.
Command Seven-Wicket Triumph Under New Leadership
The collective performance from the bowling unit restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7 in their allocated 20 overs, with Prince Yadav also claiming two wickets.
In reply, India successfully chased down the 126-run target, securing a seven-wicket victory with 40 balls to spare. The run chase was led by teenage batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who completed a half-century off 18 deliveries before finishing with a 19-ball 50. Ishan Kishan added a rapid 35 off 24 balls, while captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 28 to close out the match in 13.2 overs.
The victory marked Shreyas Iyer's first win as India's T20I captain, concluding a streak of seven consecutive toss wins without a victory and ending India's seven-match winless run in the T20 format.
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Match Details
Match: India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I
Date: Saturday, July 25
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Match Time: 4:30 PM IST
Toss: 4:00 PM IST
IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live telecast
The live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe second T20I in India will be available on Unite8 Sports TV channels.
IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Live Streaming
The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.
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