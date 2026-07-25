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Rarest of the Rare: Ashok Sharma creates T20I history on debut with Mayank Yadav becomes pair to...

Indian fast bowlers Mayank Yadav and debutant Ashok Sharma crafted a unique piece of international cricket history during the opening T20 International against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
Rarest of the Rare: Ashok Sharma creates T20I history on debut with Mayank Yadav becomes pair to...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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