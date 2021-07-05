Rashid Khan attempts MS Dhoni’s ‘helicopter shot’ in golf, Watch video

Afghanistan and Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan is one of the biggest fans of former India skipper MS Dhoni. A more than useful batsman in the shortest format of the game, Rashid regularly prefers to play Dhoni’s signature ‘helicopter shot’ in T20s to great effect. Rashid is one of the many cricketers who have tried to emulate the ‘helicopter shot’ right from India all-rounder Hardik Pandya to former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

Now, Rashid Khan has also attempted to play the ‘helicopter shot’ while playing golf in his free time. The Afghan all-rounder posted a video of him playing the shot using a golf stick and even asking fans if they ever tried to attempt a shot in golf.

Here is the video...

Former England captain Pietersen was quick to troll the SRH all-rounder by asking him whether he can attempt a switch hit using the golf stick. Pietersen during his playing days was not only known for his attacking style of batting, but also dominated the bowlers with his switch-hit shot which later on became a regular sight in international cricket.

Rashid finished his stint with Lahore Qalanders in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League(PSL) in which he picked up 11 wickets for the franchise. However, despite his effort the Qalanders did not make it to the final of the tournament which was played in UAE. After the PSL stint, Rashid flew to England where he will feature in the Vitality Blast and The Hundred. The leg-spinner will play for Sussex in the Vitality Blast, while in The Hundred he will represent Trent Rockets.

Speaking about his stint with the Sussex team, the world’s No. 1 T20 bowler is already a fan favourite after joining Sharks in 2018. The Afghanistan superstar has taken 24 wickets in 20 appearances for the Sharks, at an economy rate of 6.97 runs per over.