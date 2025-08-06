Rashid Khan Creates History, Becomes First Cricketer To Achieve ‘THIS’ Major Milestone

Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan has once again etched his name into the history books. Making his much-anticipated return to competitive cricket after a below-par IPL 2025 campaign, Rashid delivered a match-winning performance in The Hundred and became the first-ever bowler to claim 650 wickets in T20 cricket.

A Dream Comeback at Lord’s

Rashid made his debut for Oval Invincibles in their opening clash against London Spirit at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on August 5, 2025. The Afghan leg-spinner was at his vintage best, taking 3 wickets for just 11 runs in his 20-ball spell. On a pitch offering grip and turn, Rashid was virtually unplayable. He removed Wayne Madsen with a deceptive googly, trapped Liam Dawson leg-before, and cleaned up Ryan Higgins to seal the game. In doing so, he brought up an unprecedented 651 T20 wickets in just 478 innings, a record no other bowler in the format has matched.

Most wickets in T20 cricket

Rashid Khan: 651 Wickets - 478 innings

Dwayne Bravo: 631 Wickets - 546 innings

Sunil Narine: 589 Wickets - 589 innings

Imran Tahir: 547 Wickets - 417 innings

Shakib Al Hasan: 498 Wickets - 443 innings

From IPL Struggles to Hundred Hero

Rashid’s milestone comes just months after a tough outing in IPL 2025, where he managed only 9 wickets in 15 matches with an economy over 9 and an average nearing 60. While some critics questioned whether his prime had passed, the Afghan wizard let the ball do the talking. With his first spell in The Hundred, Rashid not only answered his critics but also showed that class is permanent. His quick return to rhythm, especially in a demanding franchise competition, reaffirms why he’s considered one of the greatest T20 bowlers of all time.

Legacy in the Making

Rashid Khan’s rise from the streets of Nangarhar to T20 supremacy has been nothing short of inspiring. Since his T20 debut in 2015, he’s represented franchises across leagues in India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, and the Caribbean. His impact is global, and his consistency unmatched. At just 26, Rashid’s T20 legacy is already secured, but milestones like this suggest there’s plenty more magic to come.