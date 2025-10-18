Rashid Khan Reacts To Pakistan Airstrikes, Backs ACB Pullout And Removes Lahore Qalandars From PSL Bio

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has strongly condemned Pakistan for the recent airstrikes that claimed the lives of three Afghan cricketers along with multiple civilians. The victims, young cricketers Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were killed in an airstrike in the Urgun district, which also took eight civilian lives and left seven others injured. Rashid called the strikes “immoral and barbaric,” criticizing Pakistan for targeting civilian infrastructure.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage," Rashid Khan posted on X.

"It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed," he added.

"In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else," Rashid wrote.

ACB Withdraws from Tri-Nation Series

Following the tragic airstrikes, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has officially withdrawn from the upcoming tri-nation series, which was to feature Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in November 2025. Rashid Khan, who will now focus on a T20I series against Zimbabwe, has voiced his full support for the ACB’s decision, emphasizing the importance of national dignity over cricketing engagements.

Rashid Khan Sends Stern Message to PCB

Rashid Khan also appears to have sent a firm message to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday, October 18, by removing the mention of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars from his X bio.

Until a few hours ago, his bio included four teams: the Afghanistan national team, the Gujarat Titans of the Indian Premier League, the Adelaide Strikers of the Big Bash League, and the Lahore Qalandars. Now, only the first three remain.

This move comes shortly after the Afghanistan government accused Pakistan of violating the 48-hour ceasefire by carrying out airstrikes in the Paktika province, sending a clear political and symbolic message from the Afghan cricket captain.

Rashid’s statements and actions highlight the grief and anger within the Afghan cricketing community and reflect their condemnation of attacks targeting civilians. The withdrawal from the tri-series and the PSL bio change underline a firm stand in solidarity with the victims and their families.