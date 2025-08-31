Rashid Khan’s Brother Passes Away: Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan Team’s Emotional Tribute in Sharjah T20I Goes Viral

Afghanistan’s premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan faced a heartbreaking personal tragedy last week following the death of his elder brother, Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari. The cricketing world rallied behind Rashid, with heartfelt messages pouring in from teammates, former players, and fans. In a powerful show of solidarity, the Pakistan cricket team offered a touching tribute after their victory in the opening T20I of the tri-series in Sharjah, a moment that quickly went viral across social media.

Rashid Khan’s Brother Passes Away: Condolences Pour In

News of Rashid Khan’s brother’s passing was first shared by Afghanistan cricketers on social media. Ibrahim Zadran expressed his grief, writing:

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Rashid Khan’s elder brother Haji Abdul Halim. An elder brother is like a father to the family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. My heartfelt condolences to @rashidkhan_19 and his family.”

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan also paid tribute, stating:

“It is with deep sorrow that I learned of the passing of the elder brother of @rashidkhan_19. May Allah grant him the highest ranks of Paradise (Jannat al-Firdaus) and bestow beautiful patience upon their esteemed family. Ameen.”

These messages highlighted how deeply respected Rashid is within the Afghan cricket fraternity and beyond.

Pakistan Cricket Team’s Emotional Gesture

In a heartwarming moment that transcended rivalry, the Pakistan cricket team, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, paid tribute to Rashid Khan’s late brother after the first T20I against Afghanistan. Afridi was seen consoling Rashid, with players from both sides uniting in respect.

The gesture was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), striking a chord with fans worldwide. For many, it was a reminder that while cricket often divides nations on the field, it also unites them in shared humanity during times of grief.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Pakistan Dominate in Sharjah

While emotions ran high, the cricketing action on the field was equally gripping. Pakistan registered a 39-run victory over Afghanistan in the tri-series opener, just days before the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan’s Innings: Salman Ali Agha Leads the Charge

Opting to bat first, Pakistan were off to a shaky start with Fakhar Zaman (20) and Sahibzada Farhan (21) failing to convert their starts. Saim Ayub struggled against Rashid Khan, departing cheaply. But it was Salman Ali Agha who anchored Pakistan’s innings with a brilliant unbeaten 53 off 36 balls, striking three sixes and three fours.

Late cameos from Mohammad Nawaz (21 off 11) and Faheem Ashraf (14 off 5) powered Pakistan to 182/7, a total that proved too steep for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Chase: Rashid’s Fighting Cameo in Vain

Afghanistan’s chase began with promise as Rahmanullah Gurbaz (38 off 27) attacked Pakistan’s pacers, even dispatching Haris Rauf over the ropes. However, his dismissal triggered a collapse. Haris Rauf’s fiery spell, including a double-wicket maiden, dismantled Afghanistan’s middle order.

From 93/2, Afghanistan slipped to 97/7, leaving too much for the lower order. Rashid Khan, playing under immense personal grief, showcased trademark resilience with a quickfire 39 off 16 balls, but his late fireworks weren’t enough as Afghanistan folded 39 runs short.