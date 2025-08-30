Rashid Khan’s Brother Passes Away, Shaheen Afridi’s Emotional Gesture Wins Hearts

Afghanistan’s cricket star Rashid Khan has recently suffered a heartbreaking personal loss, with the passing away of his elder brother, Haji Abdul Islam Shinwari. Rashid is currently on national duty, playing in a T20I tri-series against Pakistan and the UAE. Many of his teammates have shared the news on their social media and expressed condolences. Following the match, the Pakistan cricket team showed a touching gesture by standing with Rashid, offering prayers and support. Among them, star pacer Shaheen Afridi was seen consoling Rashid with a warm hug, demonstrating solidarity like a family member.

Ibrahim Zadran, opening batter for Afghanistan, expressed his sympathy on social media, writing, “Saddened to hear about the passing of Rashid Khan’s elder brother Haji Abdul Halim. An elder brother is like a father for the family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. My heartfelt condolences to @rashidkhan_19 and his family.” Former Afghanistan player Asghar Afghan also extended his prayers, saying, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Rashid Khan’s elder brother Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience to his family. Ameen.”

In the tri-series opener at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Despite some good starts from Shahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and Fakhar Zaman, it was captain Salman Ali Agha who anchored the innings with a resilient 53 off 36 balls. Pakistan finished their 20 overs at 182/7.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Team Pakistan visited Afghanistan’s dressing room to offer condolences and recite Fateha for the late brother of Rashid Khan.



A great gesture by team Pakistan pic.twitter.com/MCXpfPHq3e junaiz (@dhillow) August 30, 2025

ALSO READ - 4 Balls,4 Wickets,1 Dream: Pace Sensation Auqib Nabi Reacts To His Elite Feat

Afghanistan Faltered

Chasing the target, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran was dismissed early, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal made crucial contributions to steady the innings. After another brief partnership between Rasooli and Atal, the innings faltered with a collapse that saw five wickets fall for just four runs.

Rashid Khan then played an explosive cameo, scoring 39 runs off 16 balls, but it was not enough to clinch the win for Afghanistan, who fell short of the target. Pakistan won the first game by 39 runs.

This emotional period saw Rashid supported by both his teammates and opponents, highlighting the spirit of cricket amid personal hardship.

Pakistan team offers condolences and prayers on the death of Rashid Khan's elder brother. #PakistanCricket #RashidKhan pic.twitter.com/gxwvXyYdnG — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) August 29, 2025

Afghanistan squad Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi