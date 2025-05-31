Rashid Khan Sets Unwanted IPL Record, Leaves Mohammed Siraj Behind During GT vs MI Clash

Rashid Khan, the star Afghan leg-spinner for Gujarat Titans, has set an unfortunate record in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season by conceding 33 sixes, the most ever by a bowler in a single IPL season. This surpasses the previous record held by Mohammed Siraj, who conceded 31 sixes in the 2022 season.

Despite his reputation for tight bowling, Rashid’s performance this season has been below par. He has taken only 9 wickets, with an economy rate of 9.3, an average of 57.1, and a strike rate of 36.7, all of which are his worst statistics in an IPL season to date.

While this season has been challenging, Rashid Khan’s overall T20 legacy remains strong. In 96 T20 Internationals, he has claimed 161 wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 6.08. He is the fastest to reach 100 T20I wickets, ranked second in the world for most T20I wickets, and the only bowler with four T20 hat-tricks.

Every great player experiences lows, and for Rashid, this IPL season may simply be a rough patch.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans were far from their best in the field, dropping three crucial catches in the first innings — two off Rohit Sharma and one off Suryakumar Yadav. Mumbai Indians capitalized fully, posting a mammoth 228/5, the second-highest total in IPL playoffs history, powered by Rohit’s classy 81 off 50 balls and explosive late cameos from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.

In response, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Richard Gleeson delivered under pressure with the ball. Despite Boult removing Shubman Gill in the very first over, the ultra-reliable Sai Sudharsan kept Gujarat in the hunt. He stitched together a 64-run stand with Kusal Mendis for the second wicket, followed by an 86-run partnership with Washington Sundar for the third.

Just as Gujarat looked to be gaining momentum, Bumrah broke the partnership by dismissing Sundar in the 14th over. Two overs later, Gleeson removed Sudharsan for a well-made 80, halting GT’s charge. Despite valiant efforts from Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan, Gujarat fell short in their chase, as Mumbai sealed a well-earned victory.