Ravi Shahstri Points Out Mistakes Which Led To India’s Loss At Lords: ‘The Turning Point Was…’

The third Test at Lord’s proved to be another enthralling chapter in the ongoing five-match series between India and England, with the hosts clinching a narrow and hard-fought victory. The match ebbed and flowed with momentum shifts on each day, but it was Ben Stokes’ England who ultimately held their nerve to take a 2-1 lead in the ICC World Test Championship series.

Match Summary: Tension, Twists, and a Final-Day Collapse

India, chasing 193 for victory, were bowled out for 170 following a stunning collapse that began late on Day 4 and carried into the morning of Day 5. Despite a valiant fightback from Ravindra Jadeja, the ICC’s No. 1-ranked Test all-rounder, India fell just 23 runs short. It was a match full of turning points, and former India head coach Ravi Shastri, speaking on The ICC Review, dissected the crucial moments that swung the game in England’s favor.

Shastri Points to Key Moments

"The turning point for me was, first of all, Rishabh Pant’s dismissal [in the first innings]. Ben Stokes showed exceptional presence of mind to effect that run-out right on the stroke of lunch. India was in the driver's seat, and a lead looked certain at that point," said Shastri.

Pant, cruising on 74, was caught short after a sharp fielding effort from Stokes just before the Day 3 lunch break, a moment that proved pivotal as India failed to capitalize thereafter.

Another moment that stood out for Shastri was Karun Nair's dismissal early in the second innings: “At 40/1, to leave a straight, innocuous ball, it was a massive lapse in concentration. That dismissal opened the door for England.”

Shastri also praised the lower-order resistance from India. With 82 runs needed at lunch on Day 5 and three wickets in hand, it seemed the visitors might pull off a dramatic win. "The way Siraj, Bumrah, and Jadeja batted showed how tough it was for bowlers on that surface once the ball aged. To go from needing 82 to just 22 was an incredible effort. Had the top order been a bit more resilient on Day 4, this could’ve easily gone India’s way."

England’s Ruthless Execution

Despite a relatively benign surface, England’s bowlers, led by Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, exploited every opportunity. Stokes, who bowled a mammoth 24 overs, including two long and intense spells on the final day, claimed three vital wickets and was instrumental in sealing the win.

“Stokes was relentless. Eight-, nine-, even ten-over spells. He had something in reserve from Edgbaston and poured it all out at Lord’s,” Shastri added, lauding the England skipper’s work ethic. The match-winning performance also came on a special date and venue for Stokes and England, 14 July at Lord’s, the very scene of their iconic 2019 World Cup triumph.

Echoes of 2021, But a Different Result

Shastri couldn’t help but draw comparisons with India’s historic Lord’s win in 2021 under his tenure as head coach. “It reminded me a lot of that game, similar scores, second innings collapse. But that time, India won. This time, it was England’s turn.”

Next Stop: Manchester

India and England now head to Old Trafford for the fourth Test. With the series at 2-1, both teams have everything to fight for. England will look to seal the series, while India must win to stay alive and force a decider at The Oval.