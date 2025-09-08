Ravi Shastri Backs Sanju Samson, Says Opener Shouldn’t Be Moved Despite Shubman Gill’s Return

Shubman Gill’s return to India’s T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup has added an interesting twist to the team’s batting combination. The 25-year-old, who spent much of the past year focusing on Tests and ODIs, has been named vice-captain. Gill’s rise has been rapid especially after scoring a staggering 754 runs in five Tests against England during his first assignment as captain. Despite his impressive record, he has largely opened the batting only for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, raising questions over where he fits best in India’s current T20 batting order.

Samson’s Stronghold at the Top

The inclusion of Gill brings direct competition for Sanju Samson, who has established himself as an opener over the past year. Samson’s consistency has been hard to ignore — three centuries as an opener, an average of 34.75, and a blistering strike rate of 182.89 since last year’s T20 World Cup. These numbers highlight his value at the top of the order. Dropping Samson would not only be harsh but could also disrupt India’s balance, considering wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma looks more suited to a middle or lower-order role.

Shastri Backs Samson’s Role

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has strongly backed Samson’s case, insisting that the Kerala batter should not be moved from his current position. “Samson is at his most dangerous at the top. If he fires in any innings, he wins you matches. He is best left alone at the top,” Shastri said during a virtual media interaction. According to Shastri, even Gill, with his rising stature, would find it difficult to displace Samson from the opening slot given his impact and match-winning ability.

Signs of Future Leadership for Gill

While the debate around batting positions continues, Gill’s appointment as deputy to T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav indicates the selectors’ long-term vision. Many believe the elegant right-hander is being groomed to lead India across formats in the future. Shastri echoed this thought, noting: “If a player can ensure he is in the XI and become a vital cog in all formats, then by all means. If someone is good enough, there is nothing that stops one man from leading in all formats.”

Balancing Act for Team India

As India prepare for the Asia Cup, the challenge will be finding the right balance between form, experience, and future planning. Gill’s presence is undeniable, but Samson’s explosive success as an opener makes the decision far from straightforward. The Asia Cup could well decide who cements the crucial opening slot in India’s T20I blueprint.